ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $189,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

