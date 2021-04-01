Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 159,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ICHR traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 9,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

