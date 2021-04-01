ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $118.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in ICF International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ICF International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

