Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.06 ($14.19).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

