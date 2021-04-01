I-Mab to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. I-Mab has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $65.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

