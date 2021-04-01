Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $88.70

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.70, but opened at $84.71. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $84.71, with a volume of 89 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.