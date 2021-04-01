Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 87.8% in March

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hypera stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.96. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

