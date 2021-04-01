Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,052 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

