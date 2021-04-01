Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hunting to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 262.78 ($3.43).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.91. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of £423.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.06%.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

