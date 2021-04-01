Humaniq (HMQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $70,670.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $70,670.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00050122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.24 or 0.00635460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

