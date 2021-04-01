Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT Raised to $35.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $19.10 on Monday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,001,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.