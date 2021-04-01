Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

