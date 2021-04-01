Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

