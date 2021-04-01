Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.27.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

