Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.