Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $1,102,950.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HZNP opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

