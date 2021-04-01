HOQU (HQX) Trading 17% Lower This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 17% against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $433,648.14 and approximately $374,503.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00640809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.