Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hologic’s rise in organic revenues in the fiscal 2021 first quarter amid the pandemic-led challenges is encouraging. Uptick in Diagnostic revenues, led by improvements in Molecular Diagnostics, buoys optimism. Robust demand for COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled Hologic to provide a strong fiscal second-quarter outlook, instiling investors’ confidence. Recent buyouts and regulatory approvals bode well for Hologic. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging. Hologic’s earnings in the first quarter were better-than-expected and revenues in-line. Over the past six months, Hologic has outperformed its industry. Yet, possibility of a fall in Diagnostic revenues post the pandemic is worrying. Stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations persist. A weak solvency is also deterring.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.44.

HOLX stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

