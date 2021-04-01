Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

HCHDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.