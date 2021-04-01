Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Short Interest Update

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS HINOY remained flat at $$94.30 on Wednesday. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. Hino Motors has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

