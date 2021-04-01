Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III Sells 10,000 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

