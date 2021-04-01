Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $118.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62.

HESAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

