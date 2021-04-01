Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 337,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HCCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $655.30 million, a PE ratio of 135.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

