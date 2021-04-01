Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $160,711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 1,082,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

