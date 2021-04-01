HEIDI Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,415.13 and approximately $14.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.