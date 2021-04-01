HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.35

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 41545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

