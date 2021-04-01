Head-To-Head Survey: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Community and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 3 0 2.75 Independent Bank Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

First Community presently has a consensus price target of $17.63, suggesting a potential downside of 11.65%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 21.44%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 16.65% 7.36% 0.74% Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $54.37 million 2.76 $10.97 million $1.45 13.76 Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 4.27 $192.74 million $5.08 14.22

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats First Community on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

