Head-To-Head Comparison: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) vs. First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C&F Financial and First Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $127.02 million 1.28 $18.86 million N/A N/A First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 4.11 $38.80 million $2.20 13.63

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 12.99% 11.07% 1.04% First Community Bankshares 24.23% 8.11% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for C&F Financial and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.64%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats C&F Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 29 Virginia branches located one each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Fredericksburg, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Montross, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, Warsaw, West Point, and Yorktown; two each in King George and Williamsburg; three in Midlothian; and four in Richmond. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 12 offices in Virginia, two offices in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.