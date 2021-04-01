Head-To-Head Analysis: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) vs. The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Progressive pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. United Fire Group pays out -55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Progressive pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares United Fire Group and The Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -12.08% -7.65% -2.17% The Progressive 12.13% 28.89% 7.53%

Volatility and Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Progressive has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Fire Group and The Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Progressive 3 8 5 0 2.13

United Fire Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.54%. The Progressive has a consensus target price of $95.69, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. Given The Progressive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Progressive is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of The Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and The Progressive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.20 billion 0.73 $14.82 million ($1.08) -32.22 The Progressive $39.02 billion 1.44 $3.97 billion $6.72 14.23

The Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Progressive beats United Fire Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to place business owner's policies, general and professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

