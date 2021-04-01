HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,753 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDB opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.