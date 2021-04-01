HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,453 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.8% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $51,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,469. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.74 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.