HC Wainwright Raises Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Price Target to $7.00

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.74. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,285,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.