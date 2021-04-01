Hayati Yarkadas Sells 6,447 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Xylem by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Xylem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

