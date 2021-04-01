Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.