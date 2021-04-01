Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 219,900 shares. Approximately 41.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

