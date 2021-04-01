GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.52

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $218.52 and last traded at $217.67, with a volume of 4271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,082,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

