Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

