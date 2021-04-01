Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,415 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.