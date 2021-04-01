Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 100,699 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100,699 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of PHD opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.