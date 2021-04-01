Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

