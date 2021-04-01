Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

VNO opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

