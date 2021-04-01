Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 56,155 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

