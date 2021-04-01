Guess’ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,900 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the typical volume of 382 put options.

NYSE GES traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

