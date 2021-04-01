Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on GES. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

