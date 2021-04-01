Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Guess’ (NYSE:GES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guess’ by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

