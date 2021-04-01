GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.12.
Shares of GSX opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.16 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 655,012 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $130,534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
About GSX Techedu
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
