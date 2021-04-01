GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.12.

Shares of GSX opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.16 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 655,012 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $130,534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

