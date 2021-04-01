Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 3,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

