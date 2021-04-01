Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,361,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

