Gregory Rynenberg Purchases 12,157 Shares of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) insider Gregory Rynenberg bought 12,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.80 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of A$46,160.13 ($32,971.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.13.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

