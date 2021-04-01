GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter.

GHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:GHG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

